The Rachel Maddow Show 08/09/17

Trump looks to friends to fill important US prosecutor positions

Rachel Maddow notes that Donald Trump is looking at candidates from his own lawyer's firm and Rudy Giuliani's firm to fill prominent U.S. attorney positions that would likely have jurisdiction over investigations into Trump and his associates. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

