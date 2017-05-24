The Rachel Maddow Show 05/24/17

Trump loans, Russian money laundering eyed in Congressional query

Greg Farrell, investigative reporter for Bloomberg News, talks with Rachel Maddow about how two seemingly disparate stories about Russian money laundering and Deutsche Bank loans to Donald Trump are being lumped together in a new Congressional query. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Reporter: Montana GOP candidate 'body slammed' me
5 hours 17 min ago
Sanders: CBO score on AHCA a 'disaster' for GOP
5 hours 24 min ago
CBO: GOP health care plan would leave 23M uninsured
8 hours 51 min ago
Ben Carson: Poverty is a 'state of mind'
6 hours 16 min ago
Greta: Inside my trip to Liberia
6 hours 37 min ago
Report: Russian document swayed FBI in Clinton probe
7 hours 34 min ago
Kasich: We don't want 'a wounded president'
Sen. Whitehouse: Russia 'trolled the FBI'
Trump's budget breaks these 7 campaign promises
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Org. failing to track foreign cash at hotels

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL