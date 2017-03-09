The Rachel Maddow Show 03/09/17

Trump leaves State Department out of Mexico meeting

Rachel Maddow looks at how the State Department under Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson is becoming weaker and and is losing it's most experienced staff, to the point of being left out of a meeting with the visiting foreign minister of Mexico. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

