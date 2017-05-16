The Rachel Maddow Show 05/16/17

Trump leak to Russians violates protocol

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Republicans are processing the news of Donald Trump's assorted violations, and how classified information is supposed to be handled with Russians. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation
5 hours ago
NYT reporter: Comey 'concerned' about what Trump did
2 hours 54 min ago
Exclusive: New federal subpoena in Trump-Russia investigation
2 hours 57 min ago
Castro: If NYT report true, likely Congress will move to impeach
3 hours 25 min ago
Sen. King: If there are tapes, we want those tapes
4 hours 50 min ago
Schumer to Senate colleagues: ‘History is watching’
5 hours 37 min ago
Schiff responds to new Trump bombshell: ‘Enough is enough’
GOP Rep: ‘Trump is not cut a break by anybody’
Israel was source of Intel Trump shared with Russia, sources say
GOP Sen: It's ''weird' Trump disclosed to Russians

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL