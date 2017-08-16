The Rachel Maddow Show 08/16/17

Trump lawyer not helping with pro-Confederacy e-mail

Rachel Maddow shares a new report from The New York Times that Donald Trump's lawyer forwarded an e-mail arguing no difference between Robert E. Lee and George Washington. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: President Trump is the Divider-in-Chief
2 hours 43 min ago
GOP splintering over Trump's response to white supremacists
2 hours 1 min ago
Trump lawyer not helping with pro-Confederacy e-mail
3 hours 45 min ago
Who are the people who rallied in Charlottesville?
4 hours 11 min ago
Russia still helping Trump, hacked mail story suggests
3 hours 22 min ago
Frederick Douglass: How to deal with 'treacherous president'
Prominent investigator exits Mueller's Russia team
Fmr. diplomat: 'This president dirties people close to him'
Col. Wilkerson: We may see GOP commit suicide
Matthews: Republicans aren't standing up to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL