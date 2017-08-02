The Rachel Maddow Show 08/02/17

Trump laments inability to exploit Afghanistan mineral resources

Courtney Kube, NBC News national security and military reporter, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about Donald Trump's frustration at the inability of the US to exploit Afghanistan's mineral resources, and his criticism of his military advisers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

