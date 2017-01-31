The Rachel Maddow Show 01/31/17

Trump keeps Obama official at ICE despite campaign criticism

Christina Wilke, White House reporter for The Huffington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about a shuffle at the top of ICE that has the Donald Trump putting an Obama official in charge despite having criticized Obama on immigration throughout his campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

