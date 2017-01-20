The Rachel Maddow Show 01/20/17

Trump Justice Department moves to delay Texas voting rights case

Rachel Maddow reports that among the Trump administration's first actions was a request to delay the Justice Department's case against Texas over a discriminatory voting law. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

