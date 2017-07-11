The Rachel Maddow Show 07/11/17

Trump Jr. scandal puts his father in greater risk on obstruction

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about what laws Donald Trump, Jr. may have broken in colluding with Russia, and what further legal legal jeopardy his father may be in as a result of this meeting's revelation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

