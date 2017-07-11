The Rachel Maddow Show 07/11/17

Trump Jr collusion admission leaves Kushner exposed

Rachel Maddow points out that Republicans are likely to try to undercut the Trump Russia investigation and the admission to collusion by Donald Trump, Jr., but the risk of how Russia might coerce the Trump administration with what else it could reveal adds urgency to Robert Mueller's mission. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: This is a smoking cannon
4 hours 27 min ago
Sen. Warner: 'Strains credibility' that Trump was in the dark
3 hours 20 min ago
Rather on Trump Jr.: 'Jaw-dropping...the game is up'
3 hours 15 min ago
Matthews: Trump Jr. has kept this meeting to himself for a year
3 hours 28 min ago
Are Trump Jr. Russian meeting emails evidence of criminality?
6 hours 16 min ago
Trump Jr. on promised Clinton dirt: 'I love it'
Schiff on Trump Jr. meeting: 'Deeply disturbing' new information
Dem Sen: Trump Jr. Russian meeting emails are 'jaw-dropping'
Senators express concern over Trump Jr. emails
Murphy on Trump Jr. emails: Assume it's only tip of the iceberg

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL