The Rachel Maddow Show 08/10/17

Trump incoherence on N Korea risks dangerous miscommunication

Sue Mi Terry, former NSC senior analyst on North Korea, talks with Rachel Maddow about the intelligence on North Korea's military capability and why it is dangerous that the Trump administration is not able to deliver a clear policy message on North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Obama Energy Secretary: U.S. nuclear arsenal unchanged

