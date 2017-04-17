The Rachel Maddow Show 04/17/17

Trump ignores oppression in congratulatory call to Erdogan

Joy-Ann Reid reports on the questions about the legitimacy of a Turkish referendum election and the authoritarian power grab seen in Recep Tayyip Erdogan's win, none of which stood in the way of Donald Trump making a congratulatory phone call. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep. Maxine Waters: 'This president is hiding something'
5 hours 55 min ago
Ossoff on Trump: I don’t have admiration for the man
6 hours 41 min ago
Manhunt intensifies for Facebook murder suspect
7 hours 59 min ago
Could a Democrat win Newt Gingrich's old seat?
5 hours 29 min ago
Will anyone be charged in Prince’s death?
7 hours 14 min ago
Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
Joe Walsh: Trump should release his tax returns
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
GOP Rep.: I'd advise Trump to release WH visitor logs
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL