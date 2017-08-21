The Rachel Maddow Show 08/21/17

Trump hit Pakistan on Afghanstan War with provocative criticism

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent, talks with Rachel Maddow about Donald Trump's provocative criticism of Pakistan and the dearth of State Department officials in position to handle the diplomatic side of Trump's Afghanistan strategy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Attack we will': Trump vows victory in Afghanistan, stays silent on troop levels
NBC's Pentagon reporter: Trump 'now owns this war'
1 hour 9 min ago
Trump hits Pakistan on Afghanistan War with provocative criticism
1 hour 3 min ago
Has Trump lost his standing to lead?
3 hours 17 min ago
Trump looked at eclipse without glasses 6 times
2 hours 6 min ago
Sen. Cardin: Trump has 'put America at risk'
Matthews: How does Trump justify putting more troops in harm's way?
The Secret Service is running out of money
Who's on Steve Bannon's enemy list?
ACLU will no longer defend hate groups protesting with firearms

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL