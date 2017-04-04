The Rachel Maddow Show 04/04/17

Trump hides signing of unpopular legislation

Rachel Maddow shows how Donald Trump likes to make a big show of signing things unless he's signing something he knows is unpopular, like stripping Americans' internet privacy, which he signs behind closed doors. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump signs measure undermining Internet privacy safeguards

