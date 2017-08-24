The Rachel Maddow Show 08/24/17

Trump helps Taliban with talk of looting Afghanistan minerals

Laurel Miller, former State Department special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, talks with Rachel Maddow about why Donald Trump's interest in looting Afghanistan's mineral wealth is harmful to the U.S. mission there. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Broad Mueller mandate could mean crisis for Jared Kushner
3 hours 38 min ago
Lawrence: Trump 'embarrassed' over border wall
2 hours 29 min ago
Pattern of hacking preceded attendee of Trump-Russia meeting
4 hours 27 sec ago
Former Trump adviser Icahn on NY AG's radar
3 hours 27 min ago
GOP Rep: 'Potential' for Trump 2020 primary challenge
7 hours 49 min ago
Is it OK to discuss the president's mental health?
Trump has done nothing on the opioid crisis
Matthews: Trump knows what he did on Russia
President Trump's retweeting problem
Hayes: White supremacists 100% right about statues

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL