The Rachel Maddow Show 07/05/17

Trump gives win to Putin by granting unearned meeting

Rachel Maddow reports on the recent political shift in Poland that is the context for Donald Trump's visit, and notes that where previously a meeting with a U.S. president is an earned honor, what Vladimir Putin has done to earn his meeting with Trump is not clear. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

