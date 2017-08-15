The Rachel Maddow Show 08/15/17

Trump gives emboldening 'green light' to white supremacists

Congresswoman Karen Bass, part of the leadership of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Donald Trump's coddling of racist extremists emboldens white supremacist actions in the future. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

