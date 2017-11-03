The Rachel Maddow Show 11/03/17

Trump frustrated by notion of independent justice

Rachel Maddow shows how Donald Trump's ignorance about the bounds of presidential propriety is interfering with the U.S. justice system and his desire to replace Jeff Sessions with a more sympathetic attorney general. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump hints at DOJ targeting his opponent, which is illegal
2 hours 52 min ago
Is Jeff Sessions in hot water?
5 hours 44 min ago
Memo reveals details of Hillary Clinton-DNC deal
Where does the Russia investigation go next?
6 hours 4 min ago
Bergdahl will be dishonorably discharged, no jail time
10 hours 14 min ago
Papadopoulos was more than the coffee boy
Trump and Sessions deny any collusion with Russia
Leave your worries: Trump departs for 10-day Asia summit
Sen. Schumer: GOP tax bill stinks like a 'dead fish'
Lawrence: Sessions hits perjury trip wires

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL