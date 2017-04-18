The Rachel Maddow Show 04/18/17

Trump foreign policy antics raise question, Stupid or nefarious?

Rachel Maddow looks at recent awkward behavior by the Trump administration and the difficulty foreign policy experts are having determining whether the administration is woefully incompetent or deliberate and calculating. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fleet Trump sent to Korea actually 3,000 miles away
2 hours 36 min ago
Sanders: I don't consider myself a Democrat
2 hours 49 min ago
Professor predicts Trump impeachment 'very likely'
14 hours 46 min ago
Matthews: Trump obsessed with Georgia special election
3 hours 21 min ago
Is Trump actually immune from rally violence lawsuit?
4 hours 53 min ago
Waters: I didn't call for impeachment, but we need info
Facebook grapples with dark side of live video
Greta: My first 100 days at MSNBC
GOP Rep.: Congress hasn't been briefed on preemptive N. Korea strike
MaddowBlog: Ivanka meets Chinese pres., receives trademarks

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL