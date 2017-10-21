The Rachel Maddow Show 10/21/17

Trump flouting norms risks venal turn in US

Sarah Chayes, author of "Thieves of State," talks with Rachel Maddow about why Donald Trump's business with corrupt foreign governments risks spreading corruption to the United States. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Senate GOP passes budget, but how far is tax reform?

