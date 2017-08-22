The Rachel Maddow Show 08/22/17

Trump flip flops on Afghanistan withdrawal in new policy speech

Congresswoman Barbara Lee talks with Rachel Maddow about why she is disappointed that Donald Trump flip flopped on his previous position of withdrawal from Afghanistan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump vows Afghanistan victory, stays silent on troop levels
NBC's Pentagon reporter: Trump 'now owns this war'
4 hours 54 min ago
Breitbart slams Trump “flip-flop” on war
4 hours 1 min ago
Trump hits Pakistan on Afghanistan War with provocative criticism
4 hours 48 min ago
Has Trump lost his standing to lead?
7 hours 2 min ago
Trump looked at eclipse without glasses 6 times
Sen. Cardin: Trump has 'put America at risk'
Matthews: How does Trump justify putting more troops in harm's way?
The Secret Service is running out of money
Who's on Steve Bannon's enemy list?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL