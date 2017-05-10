The Rachel Maddow Show 05/10/17

Trump firing of Comey sets FBI on edge, strengthens resolve

Devlin Barrett, national security reporter for The Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about what his reporting says was behind the Comey firing and the effect of that action by Donald Trump on the morale and resolve of the FBI. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

