The Rachel Maddow Show 01/30/17

Trump fires acting AG over travel ban dissent

Rachel Maddow reports that Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a hold-over from the Obama administration while Trump's nominee awaits confirmation, after Yates ordered DoJ lawyers not to defend Trump's travel ban. NBC's Hallie Jackson joins with further details. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

