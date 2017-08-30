The Rachel Maddow Show 08/30/17

Trump finds interest in corn ahead of Jr's Judiciary testimony

Rachel Maddow notes that just ahead of Donald Trump Jr's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, Donald Trump reached out to Grassley to discuss ethanol regulations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

