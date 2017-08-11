The Rachel Maddow Show 08/11/17

Trump financial records could come back to haunt him in probe

David Cay Johnston, investigative journalist and founder of DCReport.org, talks with Rachel Maddow about Donald Trump's legal exposure through his financial records and why Trump's legal representation isn't what one would expect. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

