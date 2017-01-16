The Rachel Maddow Show 01/16/17

Trump fights with civil rights icon Rep John Lewis on MLK Day

Rachel Maddow reports on Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas celebrating Robert E. Lee's birthday on the same day as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, causing confusion on Google as to how to list local merchant hours, and Donald Trump's odd timing for picking a ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

