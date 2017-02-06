The Rachel Maddow Show 02/06/17

Trump FDA pick a 'seasteading' advocate, no medical background

Rachel Maddow reminds viewers of the peculiar ideas of Jim O’Neill, Donald Trump's pick to lead the FDA, and the threat he poses to federal drug safety regulations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump comment arguably 'most anti-American' ever
13 hours 4 min ago
House Dems hold 24-hour protest against DeVos
2 hours 56 min ago
Greta: Bush 41 a class act from White House to Super Bowl
4 hours 44 min ago
GOP Sen.: 'Putin is a thug and he runs a gas station'
9 hours 17 min ago
Yemen raid had secret target: 'Most wanted' Al Qaeda leader
Teachers Union Pres.: DeVos ‘hostile’ to public schools
Murphy: Travel ban ‘a textbook mistake’ in terror fight
Trump faces GOP backlash for defending Putin
Will Republican support for Trump hold?
Joe: Trump must state he's against assassinating rivals

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL