The Rachel Maddow Show 01/26/17

Trump favor for unpopular Russia raises questions of influence

Rachel Maddow relays reports of espionage and treason arrests in Russia and wonders why Russia has done for the U.S. to warrant favorable treatment from Donald Trump given Russia's political unpopularity in the U.S. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Booker: Trump is 'a repeated liar and propagandist'
3 hours 30 min ago
Mexican President cancels visit with Trump
10 hours 59 min ago
Trump favors torture and 'taking the oil'
3 hours 9 min ago
Boston Mayor: 'If people want to live here, they'll live here'
6 hours 48 min ago
After retreat, how will GOP Congress work with Trump?
6 hours 27 min ago
Inside Tulsi Gabbard’s meeting with Assad in Syria
Tribe pledges to stop Trump's actions on Dakota pipeline
Could Trump's first foreign policy test be N. Korea?
Is Trump's job plan 'trickle-down' all over again?
Connecticut Gov. Malloy: We're going to protect people

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL