The Rachel Maddow Show 03/09/17

Trump fails to retain senior diplomats, replacements not ready

Newly retired U.S. Ambassador Daniel Fried talks with Rachel Maddow about the purging of experienced diplomats from the State Department under the Trump administration, with few replacements ready. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NBC News and MSNBC

