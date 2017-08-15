The Rachel Maddow Show 08/15/17

Trump fails on moral leadership with embrace of hate groups

Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, talks with Rachel Maddow about how far afield Donald Trump is from the American president's function as a role model of responsible, moral leadership. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

