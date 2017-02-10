The Rachel Maddow Show 02/10/17

Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide, protest and panic ensue

California State Senator Kevin de León talks with Rachel Maddow about discrepancies between what the federal government is saying about immigration enforcement and the ICE raids taking place nationwide in the past 48 hours. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift' to Trump
Rep. Rush: 'Trump, bring your rump' to Chicago
5 hours 35 min ago
Brewer on border wall financing: ‘It will get done’
5 hours 10 min ago
Cummings: Ivanka Trump plug ‘clear violation’
11 hours 30 min ago
Do the Trumps have an 'above the law' problem?
4 hours 16 min ago
Court hands Trump a loss and a civics lesson in ban ruling
Emmett Till's cousin continues to seek truth
Kellyanne Conway may face a federal ethics inquiry
Tom Perez: Democrats need to 'organize'
Trump’s options after immigration ruling

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL