The Rachel Maddow Show 01/18/17

Trump EPA nominee would oversee own lawsuit against the EPA

Senator Ed Markey talks with Rachel Maddow about why he opposes Scott Pruitt to lead the EPA when, even in public office, Pruitt has worked on behalf of fossil fuel companies to undermine the EPA. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

