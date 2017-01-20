The Rachel Maddow Show 01/20/17

Trump enters office with vow to end 'American carnage'

Rachel Maddow reviews the events of Donald Trump's inaugurataion day, marked by protests, some logistical struggles, and some honest to goodness governing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

