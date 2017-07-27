The Rachel Maddow Show 07/27/17

Trump employs Christie-style bully politics in health bill push

Rachel Maddow points out the parallels between the bully tactics at the root of the Bridgegate scandal and the pressure Donald Trump is trying to put on Senator Lisa Murkowski by threatening Alaska, noting also that Chris Christie's former campaign manager now works as Trump's political director. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Scaramucci calls Priebus 'schizophrenic, paranoiac'
3 hours 50 min ago
Graham bill would block Trump from firing Special Counsel
1 hour 47 min ago
GOP deploys counter narrative amid continued Trump disgrace
3 hours 37 min ago
Bernie Sanders: GOP is now a right-wing extremist party
4 hours 17 min ago
Trump admin. threatens Alaska over senator’s vote
4 hours 4 min ago
Earnest: Scaramucci himself is a problem for WH
Lawrence: Scaramucci ‘stupidest person ever’ to work in WH comms
Hirono: I'm now an American with a pre-existing condition
Graham: Skinny bill a 'half-assed' approach to Obamacare repeal
Markey: Neither party trusts Trump to impose Russia sanctions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL