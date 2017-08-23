The Rachel Maddow Show 08/23/17

Trump dossier testimony from Senate Judiciary could be published

Rachel Maddow describes some of the history of the collection of intelligence known as the "Trump dossier," and the apparent likelihood that the Senate Judiciary testimony of the company responsible for that dossier, Fusion GPS, will be made public. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

