The Rachel Maddow Show 08/01/17

Trump DoJ to attack affirmative action in college admissions: NYT

Charlie Savage, reporter for The New York Times, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about his reporting on a memo that shows Donald Trump's Justice Department under Jeff Sessions intends to sue universities for discriminating against white people through affirmative action. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White House: Trump didn't dictate Trump Jr. statement
3 hours 50 min ago
Detective says Fox News lured him into plot to help Trump WH
5 hours 23 min ago
Prankster tricks Scaramucci with fake emails
3 hours 23 min ago
Flake: I don't agree with everything Trump does
4 hours 21 min ago
A history of Trump’s great ‘jokes’
3 hours 10 min ago
Dem Senator: Trump must stop being Putin’s lapdog
Can Chief of Staff Kelly control Trump and his family?
Panetta: Trump has to be willing to back up Kelly
After 6 months, Tillerson finally answers a question from Andrea
Fmr. U.S. Attorney: Trump's shifting story 'absolutely a red flag'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL