The Rachel Maddow Show 01/30/17

Trump DoJ firing a dangerous politicization

Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor at Slate, talks with Rachel Maddow about the significance of Donald Trump's firing of the acting U.S. attorney general and the danger of politicizing the Justice Department. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

