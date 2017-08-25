The Rachel Maddow Show 08/25/17

Trump disdain for law could backfire in obstruction case

Bob Bauer, former White House Counsel under President Obama, talks with Ari Melber about the legality and propriety of Donald Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio and the potential fallout for Trump in his obstruction of justice investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

