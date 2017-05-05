The Rachel Maddow Show 05/05/17

Trump derelict in filling key military defense roles

Rachel Maddow report on the dearth of nominations by the Trump administration for key military defense positions and the ridiculous stumbles by those candidates he has nominated, a significant failure given current U.S. military entanglements. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Late cyber attack hits French presidential candidate Macron
2 hours 48 min ago
Trump's empty promises on health care
3 hours 45 min ago
What is the GOP’s political calculation on health care?
1 day 17 hours ago
State TV? Only Fox News allowed at FDA campus
3 hours 1 min ago
Dean rips GOP ‘frat boys’ celebrating health vote
5 hours 2 min ago
Matthews on the GOP: They already can hear the TV ads
Trump's 2nd Army Secretary nominee withdraws
Foreclosure threats latest chapter in Flint water crisis
What exactly is the ‘Jimmy Kimmel test’?
Van Hollen: Health care bill puts House in play in '18

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL