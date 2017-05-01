The Rachel Maddow Show 05/01/17

Trump compromises US human rights leadership by praising despots

Senator Chris Murphy talks with Rachel Maddow about how Donald Trump's repeated praise for despots and dictators degrades the high global moral standing of the United States and gives license to other leaders who are inclined to abuse their power. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

