11/17/17

Trump comfort with foreign corruption hurts US global reputation

Sarah Chayes, author of "Thieves of State," talks with Richard Engel about how Donald Trump's tolerance of corruption in other countries reflects back on the reputation of the United States, and why Donald Trump is in violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

As Russia investigation escalates, what's Mueller's next move?
6 hours 12 min ago
Trump has made over 1500 misleading or false claims
4 hours 21 min ago
Is Jared Kushner deliberately hiding documents?
6 hours 11 min ago
Former Clinton adviser on Lewinsky: "Her whole life was defined by this one mistake."
6 hours 16 min ago
New polls show Moore trails Jones in Senate race
4 hours 55 min ago
Corrupt former Panama president had close ties to Trump
Sanders tries to defend Trump's misconduct double standard
7 hours 39 min ago
Doug Jones fundraising explodes amid Moore scandal
Sexual misconduct allegations draw attention to Trump accusers
Roy Moore will get Alabama Governor's vote

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL