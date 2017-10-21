The Rachel Maddow Show 10/21/17

Trump Chief of staff John Kelly lied in attack on Rep. Wilson

Rachel Maddow reports the latest developments in the mess Donald Trump has made politicizing military next-of-kin notifications with the fact that Trump chief of staff John Kelly's attack on Rep. Frederica Wilson in his defense of Trump was completely false.

Senate GOP passes budget, but how far is tax reform?

