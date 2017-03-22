The Rachel Maddow Show 03/22/17

Trump case a lesson in intelligence gathering

Charlie Savage, national security reporter for The New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the investigation into collaboration between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia has made many Americans newly aware of how the U.S. gathers intelligence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

