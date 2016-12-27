The Rachel Maddow Show 12/27/16

Trump can launch a nuclear weapon within four minutes

Ploughshares Fund President Joe Cirincione talks with Ari Melber about widespread fear of Trump's imminent takeover of "the most capable death machine on the planet" -- America's nuclear arsenal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

