The Rachel Maddow Show 09/25/17

Trump campaign manager working against mission of US war in Iraq

Rachel Maddow reports on Kurdish people voting on a referendum to become independent from Iraq, a situation the U.S. has fought to prevent but Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort has been paid to promote. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

