The Rachel Maddow Show 07/14/17

Trump camp's Russian contacts 'very far out of the norm'

Michael Carpenter, former deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, talks with Rachel Maddow about the sheer number of Kremlin-connected Russians who met with members of the Trump campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's men in Moscow: Who are Aras and Emin Agalarov?
3 hours 56 min ago
NYT’s Ken Vogel confirms translator was sixth person in Trump Jr. meeting
7 hours 54 min ago
Donald Trump’s longest, most awkward handshake yet
3 hours 34 min ago
GOP Rep. can't rule out Trump criminal conspiracy
4 hours 4 min ago
Dilanian: Trump Jr. meeting shows evidence of collusion
5 hours 16 min ago
EXCLUSIVE: Former Soviet counter intel officer attended Trump Jr. meeting
Hickenlooper: Voters are worried about Trump's transparency
Revised GOP health care bill already in jeopardy
Maxine Waters: 'Surprised' that GOP is defending Trump
Trump hires new lawyer amid Russia investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL