The Rachel Maddow Show 01/03/17

Trump camp botches US trade representative announcement

Rachel Maddow shows how the Donald Trump transition team announced Robert Lighthizer as "Robert Lighter" for U.S. trade representative. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: House GOP reverses course following ethics fiasco
Trump biographer thrown out of Trump golf course
4 hours 35 min ago
Protesters arrested in Sen. Sessions' office
4 hours 29 min ago
VP Biden welcomes new Senate class
5 hours 53 min ago
Ford CEO gives 'vote of confidence' to Trump
10 hours 41 min ago
Ryan wins speakership with only 1 defection
8 hours 40 min ago
Did Donald Trump commit treason?
Andrea Mitchell: 'Anxiety' precedes Inauguration Day
10 hours 14 min ago
What Obama has accomplished in the White House
18 hours 54 min ago
After backlash, House GOP won't gut ethics office

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL