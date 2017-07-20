The Rachel Maddow Show 07/20/17

Trump business, finances part of Mueller Russia investigation

Greg Farrell, investigative reporter for Bloomberg News, talks with Rachel Maddow about Special Counsel Robert Mueller including Donald Trump's personal business and finances as part of the Trump Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Trump seeks advice on pardoning himself, family members
2 hours 46 min ago
Maddow: If Trump wants to fire Mueller, he'll have to fire Sessions first
3 hours 13 min ago
Is the Republican party totally beholden to Donald Trump?
1 hour 40 min ago
Trump to Mueller: My personal finances are a ‘red line’
3 hours 59 min ago
AP: Trump aides worried about Putin bromance
4 hours 54 min ago
Mar-a-Lago hires foreign workers during Made in America Week
6 months in, Trump no longer thinks governing is so easy
O.J. Simpson granted parole after serving 9 years in prision
Dan Rather: There's going to be a constitutional crisis
Matthews: Trump thinks he's above the law

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL