The Rachel Maddow Show 08/08/17

Trump bluster divorced from any real North Korea strategy

Courtney Kube, NBC News national security and military reporter, talks with Rachel Maddow about whether Donald Trump is seriously considering privatizing the war in Afghanistan, and whether Trump's bluster on North Korea has any basis in strategy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

