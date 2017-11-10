The Rachel Maddow Show 11/10/17

Trump belligerence toward Kim Jong-un keeps South Korea on edge

Richard Engel looks at how Donald Trump's escalating war of words with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un risks becoming an actual hot war with tens of millions of South Koreans unavoidably caught in the crossfire. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

